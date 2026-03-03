Georgi Minoungou Injury: Working away from group

Minoungou (foot) has done individual training apart from the rest of the squad during Tuesday's practice, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Minoungou suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss the match against Real Salt Lake after playing 21 minutes during the season opener versus Colorado. He's now questionable for upcoming fixtures and could be an option as soon as he resumes full training. Otherwise, Jesus Ferreira might see increased action on the right wing.