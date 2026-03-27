Georgi Minoungou News: Acquired by Colorado

Minoungou was traded from Seattle to Colorado on Friday.

The 23-year-old Ivorian winger will add some much-needed depth to Colorado's attacking line, and he might have a shot at playing more regularly compared to his situation in Seattle. Minoungou started in six of his 23 appearances in 2025, tallying one goal and three assists. He was goalless in his three outings (two starts) with Seattle before the trade.