Georgi Minoungou News: Delivers assist in draw

Minoungou helped open the scoring Saturday by providing a pinpoint cross from the right-flank to assist Seattle's first goal in their 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. The forward led the Seattle attack with seven crosses attempted (two accurate). Minoungou was called-up from MLS Next Pro side, Tacoma Defiance, late in the 2024 season and made a strong impression by creating 12 chances and scoring one goal over 14 appearances (four starts).