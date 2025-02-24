Fantasy Soccer
Georgi Minoungou headshot

Georgi Minoungou News: Delivers assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Minoungou assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Minoungou helped open the scoring Saturday by providing a pinpoint cross from the right-flank to assist Seattle's first goal in their 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. The forward led the Seattle attack with seven crosses attempted (two accurate). Minoungou was called-up from MLS Next Pro side, Tacoma Defiance, late in the 2024 season and made a strong impression by creating 12 chances and scoring one goal over 14 appearances (four starts).

Georgi Minoungou
Seattle Sounders FC
