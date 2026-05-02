Georgi Minoungou News: Fit for bench role Saturday

Minoungou (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Houston Dynamo.

Minoungou should be an option to replace Darren Yapi on the left wing, having overcome a minor problem that put his participation in doubt prior to this game. In that case, Minoungou could make his eighth appearance of the campaign. While he has mostly struggled to produce when coming off the bench, he delivered his lone assist of the season during a 23-minute outing on April 12.