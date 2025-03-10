Georgi Minoungou News: Instant spark as substitute
Minoungou assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.
Minoungou wasted no time in making an impact on the fixture Saturday, supplying an assist for Seattle's fifth goal in a 5-2 victory over Seattle after entering the fray in the 88th minute. The young forward continues to impress since his call-up from MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance during the 2024 season. Over 17 career MLS appearances (six starts), Minoungou has created 14 chances, scored once and assisted twice.
