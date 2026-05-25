Georgi Minoungou News: Sets up equalizer
Minoungou assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas.
Minoungou set up Paxten Aaronson for the equalizer in the 13th minute. Minoungou completed 16 passes but also conceded a penalty. This was his second assist of the campaign. His next match will be in July, following the conclusion of the World Cup.
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