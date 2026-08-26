Georginio Rutter headshot

Georginio Rutter Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rutter (undisclosed) is considered "day-to-day" after picking up a small injury but remains a doubt for Thursday's match against Tromso, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Huzaifah Khan of BBC.

Rutter was not in training Tuesday after suffering a small injury and is still looking doubtful for Thursday. However, the good news is that he is being considered day-to-day, potentially making a quick turnaround. Promise David is another option if Rutter does miss time, the club's new summer signing.

Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion
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