Georginio Rutter Injury: Misses training ahead of Tromso

Rutter (undisclosed) did not take part in Wednesday's open training session ahead of Thursday's Europa League second leg against Tromso, according to The Argus.

Rutter's absence from training raises doubts over his availability Thursday after he was seen wearing a protective boot following the 4-0 win over Aston Villa, during which he recorded an assist. His absence from Wednesday's session does not definitively rule him out, but his status will need to be monitored ahead of kickoff. Charalampos Kostoulas is the leading candidate to start at center-forward if Rutter is unable to feature.