Georginio Rutter Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Rutter (ankle) is still in his rehabilitation process but could return before the end of the season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference. "Georginio is doing rehab, he won't be an option for tomorrow, but hopefully we will see him this season."

Rutter has been sidelined since late March due to an ankle injury and remains in the rehabilitation process with the rehab coaches. However, he could return before the end of the season if everything goes as planned, potentially for the match against Liverpool on May 19. Until then, Matt O'Riley has been the undisputed starter in the frontline to replace him.

