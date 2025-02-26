Georginio Rutter News: Assists winner over Cherries

Rutter assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Rutter was highly active in the center of midfield Tuesday. He engaged in 24 duels (winning nine) and four tackles. In attack, he placed a shot on target and had two other attempts blocked. His key contribution was creating the assist for Danny Welbeck's match winning goal. The Frenchman is in scintillating form, he has now scored six and provided two assists from the Seagulls last nine matches.