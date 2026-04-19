Georginio Rutter News: Bags late equalizer Saturday

Rutter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rutter scored a goal in the 95th minute Saturday, a strike assisted by Jan Paul van Hecke that turned a loss into a draw for Brighton. It was the only shot he took in his 15 minutes off the bench, but it was all he needed to break Tottenham's hearts.