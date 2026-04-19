Georginio Rutter headshot

Georginio Rutter News: Bags late equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Rutter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rutter scored a goal in the 95th minute Saturday, a strike assisted by Jan Paul van Hecke that turned a loss into a draw for Brighton. It was the only shot he took in his 15 minutes off the bench, but it was all he needed to break Tottenham's hearts.

Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion
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