Georginio Rutter News: Bags late equalizer Saturday
Rutter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.
Rutter scored a goal in the 95th minute Saturday, a strike assisted by Jan Paul van Hecke that turned a loss into a draw for Brighton. It was the only shot he took in his 15 minutes off the bench, but it was all he needed to break Tottenham's hearts.
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