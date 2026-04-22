Georginio Rutter headshot

Georginio Rutter News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rutter assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Chelsea.

Rutter logged 83 minutes in Tuesday's 3-0 Premier League home win over Chelsea before coming off for Danny Welbeck, finishing with one assist after setting up Jack Hinshelwood on the counterattack just before the hour mark. The Frenchman earned his first start since early March and made it clear he can still be a key attacking piece, especially with Diego Gomez (knee) sidelined due to injury. Rutter has now put up one goal and one assist over his last two matches and will be looking to keep stacking contributions until Gomez is back to full fitness.

Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion
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