Georginio Rutter News: Sees drop in time

Rutter has been dropped from starting time and has only appeared in four games since the start of February.

Rutter has seemingly been dropped from much playing time and a starting role altogether, having started in one match since Feb. 8. That said, he has only played in two games since that date, appearing in one league game and an FA Cup match while going unused four times. This his majorly hurt any value he had, as he previously started in 18 games this season, although he has sturggled for goal contributions with four after eight last campaign in as many starts.