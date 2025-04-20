Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Active in Napoli match

Kyriakopoulos generated seven crosses (one accurate), three clearances, one key pass and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Kyriakopoulos reprised his role on the wing following a suspension and was productive as usual, leading his club in deliveries, but not particularly accurate. He has assisted once and totaled six shots (zero on target), 10 key passes, 22 crosses (six accurate) and 11 clearances in his last five outings.