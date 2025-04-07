Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Assists against Venezia
Kyriakopoulos assisted once to go with one shot (zero on target), one key pass and two clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Como.
Kyriakopoulos was unusually quiet on the wing but teed up Dany Mota Carvalho with a long ball ahead of the opening goal. He'll be unavailable against Venezia on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Patrick Ciurria or Pedro Pereira will likely handle his position, opening up minutes in other roles.
