Georgios Kyriakopoulos headshot

Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Assists against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Kyriakopoulos assisted once to go with one shot (zero on target), one key pass and two clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Como.

Kyriakopoulos was unusually quiet on the wing but teed up Dany Mota Carvalho with a long ball ahead of the opening goal. He'll be unavailable against Venezia on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Patrick Ciurria or Pedro Pereira will likely handle his position, opening up minutes in other roles.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos
Monza
More Stats & News
