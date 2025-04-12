Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Clears disqualification

Kyriakopoulos completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Venezia.

Kyriakopoulos will be eligible to play against Napoli on Saturday and likely start over either Patrick Ciurria or Kacper Urbanski, as the former can handle a few different roles. He has assisted once and added seven shots (one on target), 10 chances created and 20 crosses (six accurate) in his last five showings.