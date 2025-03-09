Georgios Kyriakopoulos News: Decides Inter game with own goal

Kyriakopoulos had an own goal, three crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Inter Milan.

Kyriakopoulos struggled mightily defensively, as Denzel Dumfries often zoomed past him and outmuscled him on the first Inter goal, while he put it in his own net while guarding Lautaro Martinez on the final one. He has continued producing offensively but has been poor in the back as of late. He has totaled five chances created, 20 crosses (three accurate), five corners and 10 clearnaces in the last five fixtures.