Geovany Quenda Injury: Could return against Arsenal

Quenda (foot) has been back in full team training for around a week and should be in contention for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal, according to A Bola.

Quenda has been sidelined since December with the significant foot issue, but a week of full training sessions puts him firmly in the mix for one of the biggest nights in Sporting's recent history. The winger had contributed one goal and four assists in 13 league appearances alongside two goals and two assists in Champions League action before going down, making his potential return a timely boost for coach Rui Borges. Expect him to be managed carefully off the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup given the length of his absence.