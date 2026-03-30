Geovany Quenda Injury: Hopeful for Arsenal clash

Quenda (foot) is back in Portugal following a rehabilitation period in Chelsea's facilities and could be available for Sporting in the UCL quarterfinals against Arsenal, Bobby Vincent of Mirror Sport reports.

Quenda might have a chance to play in the final stages of the season after dealing with a significant foot issue. The winger has been sidelined since December, but he had previously scored one goal and four assists over 13 games played (five starts) in the Portuguese league, along with two goals and two assists in Champions League action during the 2025/26 campaign. Even if he's back on the pitch soon, he may initially be used as a substitute for Geny on the right flank.