Geovany Quenda Injury: Not with team
Quenda (foot) is out for Tuesday's match against Arsenal.
Quenda was looking to be an option for Tuesday after he trained the past week, but he is still missing, potentially just not chosen for the team sheet. He started the first few games of the competition, so this gives the club one less depth option. He will now look to return in league play, likely close to being an option.
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