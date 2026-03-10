Geovany Quenda Injury: Remains out

Quenda (foot) won't be fit for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Bodo/Glimt, according to Record.

Quenda is expected to rejoin team training with the Sportinguistas soon after wrapping up the final stage of his recovery at Chelsea's facilities, though the attacking midfielder still isn't an option for the time being. He will aim to get back in the mix ahead of next week's second leg, but that matchup could also arrive too quickly after he's been sidelined since early December due to a foot injury. When healthy, Quenda is a locked-in starter on the right wing for the Portuguese side, so his absence forces a shuffle in the starting XI, with Geny in line for a bigger role against the Norwegians.