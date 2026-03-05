Geovany Quenda Injury: Set to return to training

Quenda (foot) has completed the final stage of his recovery process at Chelsea's facilities and is expected to resume training with Sporting immediately once he arrives in Lisbon on Friday, according to Lloyd Canfield of The Sun.

Quenda has been sidelined since early December after sustaining the injury in a league match against Benfica, but he seems to be on the verge of returning to action. The next couple of days will be decisive to determine whether the winger will be able to play Wednesday against Bodo Glimt, or if he'll need more time to get back into full fitness before returning to play.