Geovany Quenda Injury: Still in recovery process

Quenda (foot) is still in recovery and remains out for the time being, according to Record.

Quenda is still working his way back from a foot injury and remains sidelined for the time being for the Sportinguistas. The attacking midfielder still does not have a clear timetable for his return, and his absence continues to shape coach Rui Borges' starting XI, with Geny likely holding onto an expanded role until Quenda gets back to full speed.