Geovany Quenda News: Returns in league play

Quenda (foot) featured for 23 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Estrela da Amadora.

Quenda has finally ended his injury absence after a few months out, with the attacker getting time in league play as they captured a win. This will leave him as an option for UCL play as they try to come back against Arsenal in the quarterfinals. He started in all five games he was an option for in UCL play before the injury, so he will look to see time, although they likely won't give him the start in such a crucial match after just returning.