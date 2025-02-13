Geovany Quenda News: Seven crosses, three accurate
Quenda generated seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.
Quenda's cross quantity and quality have improved as of late. In Sporting CP's last three games, he attempted more than five crosses twice. The two games saw Quenda log three accurate crosses, which is thrice as many crosses he logged in UCL action before the 2025 calendar year.
