Gerard Gumbau Injury: Sets up goal in draw

Gumbau was injured and subbed out in the 67th minute of Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia. He assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

Gumbau set up Rayo's lone goal with a perfect delivery from a corner kick that was nodded home by Florian Lejeune. However, the central midfielder was forced to leave the game in the second half. Thus, his availability for the weekend match against Villarreal is uncertain.