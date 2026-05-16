Gerard Gumbau News: Cramps only, available Sunday

Gumbau (undisclosed) finished Thursday's draw against Valencia with cramps but is not injured and will train with the group Saturday, putting him on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to Pablo Villa of Marca.

Gumbau had been forced off in the 67th minute of the Valencia fixture, raising concerns over his fitness heading into the weekend, but the positive update confirms there is nothing structural to worry about. The midfielder contributed an assist from a corner before his withdrawal and should regain his starting role against Villarreal if he comes through Saturday's session without any issues.