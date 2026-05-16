Gerard Gumbau headshot

Gerard Gumbau News: Cramps only, available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Gumbau (undisclosed) finished Thursday's draw against Valencia with cramps but is not injured and will train with the group Saturday, putting him on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to Pablo Villa of Marca.

Gumbau had been forced off in the 67th minute of the Valencia fixture, raising concerns over his fitness heading into the weekend, but the positive update confirms there is nothing structural to worry about. The midfielder contributed an assist from a corner before his withdrawal and should regain his starting role against Villarreal if he comes through Saturday's session without any issues.

Gerard Gumbau
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Gumbau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Gumbau See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
296 days ago