Gerard Gumbau News: Nine crosses in away loss
Gumbau generated two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Mallorca.
Gumbau attempted nine crosses and seven corners but was unable to provide an assist as Rayo Vallecano lost 3-0 to Mallorca. The midfielder has taken a total of 20 corners this season, with seven coming in this game. Nine crosses were the most he has attempted in a game this year, but it's the first time he has attempted three or more without completing one.
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