Gerard Gumbau News: Provides assist versus Getafe

Gumbau assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Getafe.

Gumbau delivered a long ball that led to Randy Nteka's goal, earning an assist in the 73rd minute of the victory. The holding midfielder also racked up two clearances and two duels won, but his team's lack of possession limited him to 12 accurate passes during the match. He has now set up two goals across 25 league appearances (12 starts) while scoring once across eight UECL outings. While he's rarely reliable for offensive stats, Gumbau could benefit from increased set-piece numbers in the absence of Isi Palazon (suspension).