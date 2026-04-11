Gerard Martin Injury: Forced off injured

Martin was forced off at halftime of Saturday s clash against Espanyol due to an apparent injury.

Martin was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Espanyol due to an apparent injury after going down on his own late in the first half and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center back had started each of the last seven matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, especially with a Champions League return leg against Atletico Madrid coming Tuesday, while Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo are the leading candidates to replace him in central defense if he is ruled out.