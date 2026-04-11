Gerard Martin Injury: Forced off injured
Martin was forced off at halftime of Saturday s clash against Espanyol due to an apparent injury.
Martin was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Espanyol due to an apparent injury after going down on his own late in the first half and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center back had started each of the last seven matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, especially with a Champions League return leg against Atletico Madrid coming Tuesday, while Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo are the leading candidates to replace him in central defense if he is ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Martin See More
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction138 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction193 days ago
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction206 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season261 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30346 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Martin See More