Gerard Martin News: Available against Atletico

Martin (undisclosed) has been included in the squad and is fit to play for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atletico, the club posted.

Martin had been a concern after being forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Espanyol following an apparent injury late in the first half, making his clearance a massive relief for coach Hansi Flick heading into one of the biggest nights of Barcelona's season. The center-back had started each of the last seven matches and his availability removes what would have been a significant defensive headache for the Blaugranas.