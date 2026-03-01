Gerard Martin headshot

Gerard Martin News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Martin is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Martin has officially cleared his suspension following his yellow cards accumulation, and he's locked in to make his return in the next matchup. Martin has been a regular starter in the back line due to Pedri's absence but should now step back into a rotational role with the midfielder back fit for the Blaugranas.

Gerard Martin
Barcelona
More Stats & News
