Gerard Martin News: Provides assist against Newcastle
Martin assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 win versus Newcastle United.
Martin played a major role in Barcelona's fast start Wednesday against Newcastle, helping spark the opener before nodding a ball into Marc Bernal's path to put the Blaugranas in front inside the first 20 minutes. He stayed involved after the break as well, delivering a key pass in the buildup to Fermin's goal while continuing to show composure on the defensive end with seven clearances, bringing his season total to 93 in 33 appearances across all competitions. The assist marked his fourth in the Champions League in 18 appearances since last season, reinforcing his steady two-way impact.
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