Gerard Martin headshot

Gerard Martin News: Scores opener against Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Martin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Martin returned to the starting lineup for the first time since late November and delivered a solid performance against Sociedad on Sunday. He opened the scoring after being set up by Dani Olmo and recorded a season-high three shots, his first three of the campaign. His next opportunity to play in La Liga comes Saturday against Osasuna.

Gerard Martin
Barcelona
