Gerard Martin News: Scores opener against Sociedad

Martin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Martin returned to the starting lineup for the first time since late November and delivered a solid performance against Sociedad on Sunday. He opened the scoring after being set up by Dani Olmo and recorded a season-high three shots, his first three of the campaign. His next opportunity to play in La Liga comes Saturday against Osasuna.