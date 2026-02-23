Gerard Martin News: Set for suspension
Martin will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Martin picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Villarreal. The midfielder has been mainly a bench option for the Blaugranas this season, therefore his absence will have only a minor impact on the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Martin See More
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction91 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction146 days ago
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction159 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season214 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30299 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Martin See More