Gerard Martin headshot

Gerard Martin News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Martin will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Martin picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Villarreal. The midfielder has been mainly a bench option for the Blaugranas this season, therefore his absence will have only a minor impact on the starting XI.

Gerard Martin
Barcelona
