Gerard Martin headshot

Gerard Martin News: Tallies assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Martin assisted once to go with five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Girona.

Martin saw an assist Saturday as Barcelona captured a dominate win, finding Ferran Torres in the 86th minute of the contest. This is his second assist of the season, only brining him to three goal contributions in league play this season. He did see the start and 90 minutes of play, his first start in three appearances.

Gerard Martin
Barcelona
