Gerard Moreno Injury: Available against Elche

Moreno (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Elche, according to coach Marcelino Total. "Gerard trained fully this week and will be an option."

Moreno returned to full team training this week after sitting out the last five games with a muscle issue he suffered during the pregame warmup against Espanyol. The Yellow Submarine captain is now back to full fitness and in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Elche. The coaching staff won't push things too quickly to avoid any setbacks as he could return to the bench but Moreno should still slide back into his usual starting spot leading the attack in the upcoming fixtures.