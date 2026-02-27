Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno Injury: Could return against Elche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Moreno (undisclosed) is not available and could return for the game against Elche next Sunday, coach Marcelino Total said in the press conference, according to A Punt Esports. "Maybe against Elche."

Moreno is still dealing with a muscle injury and will not be available for Saturday's showdown against Barcelona. The striker could get back into team training next week, putting him in line to return against Elche next Sunday if everything stays on track. Until that happens, Nicolas Pepe and Ayoze Perez are expected to take on bigger roles and log heavier minutes up top.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gerard Moreno See More
