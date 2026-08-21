Gerard Moreno Injury: Doubtful with minor overload

Moreno is a doubt for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid after sitting out Friday's training with a minor overload issue, according to coach Inigo Perez.

Moreno has already been managed carefully throughout preseason and played as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Racing, coming on in the 55th minute, so this latest issue fits a pattern of cautious workload management rather than a fresh setback. He'll be tested in Saturday's final session before Villarreal finalize their squad, with the club not looking to take any risks with his fitness ahead of the trip to the Metropolitano.