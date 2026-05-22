Gerard Moreno Injury: Late call for season finale

Moreno (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's season finale against Atletico Madrid after not training fully this week, according to coach Marcelino.

Moreno's availability for what would be a significant fixture for Villarreal will be determined after a final assessment ahead of kickoff, with the club not wanting to rush the veteran striker back before he is fully ready. Ayoze Perez is expected to step into the starting lineup if Moreno cannot be cleared in time for what promises to be a celebratory occasion at the Estadio de la Ceramica.