Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno Injury: Missing training this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Moreno hasn't trained in the last two days and is uncertain whether he'll be available to face Real Sociedad on Sunday, Javier Mata of Diario AS reports.

It's unclear whether Moreno will be available for the weekend, though the fact that he's missed training in the last two days doesn't bode well for that. The striker has been dealing with several fitness issues of late, and he's been limited to only three appearances (one start) since the beginning of February.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now