Gerard Moreno Injury: Missing training this week

Moreno hasn't trained in the last two days and is uncertain whether he'll be available to face Real Sociedad on Sunday, Javier Mata of Diario AS reports.

It's unclear whether Moreno will be available for the weekend, though the fact that he's missed training in the last two days doesn't bode well for that. The striker has been dealing with several fitness issues of late, and he's been limited to only three appearances (one start) since the beginning of February.