Gerard Moreno Injury: Out Sunday

Moreno (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Moreno is not with his teammates Sunday and will miss the final match of the season, as an undisclosed injury is too much to play through. This is a major loss for the club as they lose a forward, forcing Ayoze Perez and Georges Mikautadze to start at forward. Moreno ends his season with 10 goals on 39 shots in 22 appearances (16 starts) this season.