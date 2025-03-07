Fantasy Soccer
Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno Injury: Out vs. Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Moreno (strain) is not on the squad list for Saturday's game against Alaves.

Moreno is one of the best players for Villarreal when he's fit, but the problem is that he's been decimated by injuries in recent weeks. This will be his fourth straight absence, and he's been limited to just six starts all season long. His next chance to play will come against Real Madrid on Saturday, March 15, just before the international break.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
