Gerard Moreno Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Moreno (undisclosed) remains out for Wednesday's clash against Levante, coach Marcelino Total said in the press conference. "Gerard remains out."

Moreno is still sidelined after the muscular issue he picked up during the warmup against Espanyol, and for now, he remains out of action. There's no firm timetable on his return, and this latest setback hits hard for Villarreal. The captain is a locked-in starter whenever he's fit, a cornerstone of the front line, so losing him forces a tactical reshuffle in the starting XI. With Moreno unavailable, expect either Nicolas Pepe or Ayoze Perez to step up and log heavier minutes as the Yellow Submarine looks to keep its attacking edge intact.