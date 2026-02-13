Gerard Moreno Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Moreno (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Getafe, coach Marcelino Total said in the press conference. "Gerard won't be available."

Moreno has been battling muscular discomfort and was a late scratch against Espanyol, and after failing to train this week, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's showdown with Getafe. The captain has been a locked-in starter whenever healthy, so his absence forces a shakeup in the starting XI. Nicolas Pepe is set to slide into the second striker role, while Tajon Buchanan is in line to regain a starting spot on the right wing.