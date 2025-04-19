Fantasy Soccer
Gerard Moreno

Gerard Moreno Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Moreno (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.

Moreno didn't train this week due to undisclosed reasons and is out for Sunday's game against Real Sociedad. He has been dealing with fitness issues and isn't deemed fit enough for the match. That said, he hasn't been a regular starter lately, therefore his absence will not impact the starting XI.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal

