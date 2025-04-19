Gerard Moreno Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Moreno (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Marcelino said in the press conference.
Moreno didn't train this week due to undisclosed reasons and is out for Sunday's game against Real Sociedad. He has been dealing with fitness issues and isn't deemed fit enough for the match. That said, he hasn't been a regular starter lately, therefore his absence will not impact the starting XI.
