Gerard Moreno Injury: Still not training

Moreno (undisclosed) was still not training Friday and is unlikely for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Apuntesports.

Moreno picked up a knock during the pregame warmup against Espanyol and was still held out of training Friday, leaving his chances of suiting up against Valencia on Sunday hanging by a thread. The captain has been a locked-in starter whenever he is fit for Villarreal, so his potential absence would once again shake up the starting XI. Nicolas Pepe and Ayoze Perez are the top candidates to take on expanded roles in the attack while Moreno works his way back.