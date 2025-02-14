Fantasy Soccer
Gerard Moreno headshot

Gerard Moreno Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Moreno (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Valencia, according to manager Marcelino Toral. "Gerard, he will be on leave for this game."

Moreno is still out, missing a second consecutive match out due to an undisclosed injury. This continues to be a tough loss, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, this will force a replacement, with Thierno Barry as his likely replacement again Saturday.

Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
