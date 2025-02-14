Gerard Moreno Injury: Still sidelined

Moreno (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Valencia, according to manager Marcelino Toral. "Gerard, he will be on leave for this game."

Moreno is still out, missing a second consecutive match out due to an undisclosed injury. This continues to be a tough loss, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, this will force a replacement, with Thierno Barry as his likely replacement again Saturday.