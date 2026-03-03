Gerard Moreno Injury: Trains fully Tuesday

Moreno (undisclosed) was spotted back in team training Tuesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Elche, according to Xavi Sidro from Cadena SER.

Moreno has been sidelined for the last four matches after picking up a muscular issue during the pregame warmup against Espanyol, but the captain was back on the training pitch Tuesday with the team after doing individual session at the end of last week. He is trending toward being available for Sunday's showdown against Elche, though the staff is expected to manage his minutes carefully given his injury history and the risk of a setback. Until he is fully match-fit, Ayoze Perez and Georges Mikautadze should continue leading the line together in coach Marcelino's two-striker setup.