Gerard Moreno Injury: Trains individually with ball

Moreno (undisclosed) was spotted training individually with the ball Wednesday, according to A Punt Esports.

Moreno picked up a muscle injury during the pregame warmup against Espanyol and has been sidelined for the last three matches. The Yellow Submarine captain was back on the grass Wednesday, going through individual drills and getting touches on the ball, a strong sign he's trending toward a return to team training sooner rather than later. Still, the club won't rush him back given his injury history in recent seasons, which should keep Nicolas Pepe and Ayoze Perez in line for extended minutes until Moreno is fully up to speed.